Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And nine of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 32 to junction 31, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via National Highways and local authority network.

Road closures: more than a dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

• M18, from 8pm May 15 to 6am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, M180 westbound, Ings, carriageway and lane closures with 24/7 narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for barrier improvement works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• M18, from 8pm April 1 2025 to 6am March 3 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm July 21 to 6am July 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Skelbrooke, slip road and lane closures for structures maintenance works, diversion routes in place via Local authority and National Highways network.

• M180, from 8pm July 21 to 5am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M18, from 8pm July 21 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm July 21 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm July 22 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 9pm July 23 to 6am July 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M180, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, slip road and lane closure for structure - maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 25 to 6am August 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 38, carriageway closure and slip road and lane closure for structure - maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 9am July 28 to 3pm July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 7 to M62 westbound, junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm July 28 to 6am August 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 38, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm July 30 to 5am October 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 6, slip road and lane closure for gantry works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M1, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 1 to M1 northbound, junction 32, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.