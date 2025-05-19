Doncaster road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

Doncaster's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm May 12 to 5am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Skelbrooke, Lane closure on behalf of Quickline communications.

• A1, from 10pm May 10 to 6am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway and lane closures for works on behalf of Northern Power Grid, diversion route in place via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• M18, from 8pm May 15 to 6am September 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, M180 westbound, Ings, carriageway and lane closures with 24/7 narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for barrier improvement works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm April 1 2025 to 6am March 3 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm May 19 to 5am May 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 and A638 Redhouse, carriageway and slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1, from 9pm May 20 to 5am May 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, slip road closure and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm May 27 to 6am May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1, slip road closure for drainage improvement works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm June 2 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.