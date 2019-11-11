Six Doncaster schools still closed and buses disrupted as floods misery continues

Fishlake and Bentley are the worst affected areas, with the RAF using Chinook helicpoters overnight to shore up the River Don after last week’s catastrophic floods.

The Doncaster schools closed are:

The village of Fishlake has had the worst of the flooding. (Photo: SWNS).

Arksey Primary

Bentley High Street Primary

Bentley New Village

Kirkby Avenue Primary

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Primary

Scawthorpe Castle Hills Primary

On the buses, the following services are still affected by flooding:

Service 215 Wilsic Hall - Due to a road collapse there will be no services to Wilsic Hall for the foreseeable future. This service will terminate at Edlington Hatter Drive.

Service 84a - unable to serve South Bramwith