South Yorkshire Police quash rumours about looting of evacuated homes

South Yorkshire Police has quashed rumours circulating about criminals looting homes evacuated because of the floods.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 11th November 2019, 7:26 am

With hundreds of homes across the county evacuated due to last week’s floods, with the majority of affected residents in Doncaster, South Yorkshire Police said rumours of ‘criminality’ were ‘unhelpful’.

PEOPLE: Couple’s newly-renovated house in South Yorkshire village flooded as their baby girl is born: ‘It’s devastating – we’ve no idea when we might get home

The force said it is ‘not aware of any incidents’.

Parts of Doncaster remain under water today (Picture: SWNS)

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Roads remain closed across Doncaster due to flooding - latest list

And is stressed that police patrols are being carried out in areas where homes have been abandoned because of the floods, which were caused by one month’s worth of rain falling in 24 hours last week.

The force said many officers have ‘volunteered to work on their rest days to patrol and protect the evacuated areas’.

LATEST: Train operator Northern running reduced services in South Yorkshire due to floods

South Yorkshire Police said: “We are aware of unhelpful rumours of criminality affecting the evacuated properties.

“We have officers patrolling these properties around the clock to help secure them and to provide reassurance.

“We are not aware of any incidents.”