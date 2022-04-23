Safety warning issued by firefighters after huge blaze at recycling site in Doncaster

Firefighters who remain at the scene of a huge blaze in Doncaster this morning have issued a safety warning to local residents.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 8:26 am

They are urging residents in the Balby Carr Bank area of the town to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution following a fire at a local waste recycling site.

Fire crews spend four hours tackling huge blaze seen from all over Doncaster

The blaze broke out at Morris Metals yesterday evening and at its height there were dozens of firefighters in attendance.

Dozens of firefighters were deployed to a huge blaze at a waste recycling site in Doncaster last night (Photo: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue)

It is the third blaze at the recycling site over the last 12 months.

MORE:Firefighters complete investigation into blaze at Morris Metals scrapyard in Doncaster

This morning, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters remain at the scene of a fire at a waste recycling site on Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster.

“However, we've now scaled back our attendance from 10 to three fire engines.

“We're still asking people to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.”

Last night when firefighters were battling to bring the blaze under control they urged people to avoid the area.

Huge flames and plumes of smoke could be seen across the town.

The blaze involved mixed waste metals.

More to follow.

