They are urging residents in the Balby Carr Bank area of the town to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution following a fire at a local waste recycling site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens of firefighters were deployed to a huge blaze at a waste recycling site in Doncaster last night (Photo: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue)

It is the third blaze at the recycling site over the last 12 months.

This morning, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters remain at the scene of a fire at a waste recycling site on Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster.

“However, we've now scaled back our attendance from 10 to three fire engines.

“We're still asking people to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.”

Last night when firefighters were battling to bring the blaze under control they urged people to avoid the area.

Huge flames and plumes of smoke could be seen across the town.

The blaze involved mixed waste metals.