Residents told to stay indoors as eight fire crews tackle Doncaster factory blaze

Eight fire engines are now currently dealing with the incident in Balby Carr Bank after South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service originally sent five tenders to the scene.
The blaze is understood to be at recycling plant Morris Metals which suffered similar devastating blazes in February this year and April last year.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Five fire engines are currently tackling a blaze at a waste recycling site on Balby Carr Bank in Doncaster.
“We advise residents living close to the incident to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.
“We'll post further updates as the incident progresses.”
In a later update, it said eight engines were now at the scene.
Residents have reported seeing smoke from the blaze across Doncaster.