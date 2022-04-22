Residents told to stay indoors as eight fire crews tackle Doncaster factory blaze

Eight fire engines are now currently dealing with the incident in Balby Carr Bank after South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service originally sent five tenders to the scene.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Five fire engines are currently tackling a blaze at a waste recycling site on Balby Carr Bank in Doncaster.

The blaze has been spotted from across Doncaster.

“We advise residents living close to the incident to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.

“We'll post further updates as the incident progresses.”

In a later update, it said eight engines were now at the scene.