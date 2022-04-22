Huge blaze rages in Doncaster tonight as smoke pall drifts across town

Fire is understood to have broken out a recycling plant in Balby Carr Bank earlier tonight, with fire crews at the scene.

The blaze is thought to have started at Morris Metals which has been the scene of two other serious fires in the last 12 months.

Travellers on the East Coast Main Line have reported seeing a huge pall of smoke drifting from the scene while drivers on the nearby M18 motorway have also reported seeing the fire.

The plant suffered a devastating blaze in April last year, with another inferno at the plant in February.

On both occasions, firefighters have spent days tackling the fires with as many as 50 officers at the scene at the height of previous fires.