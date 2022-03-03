Balby Carr Bank fire: Firefighters complete investigation into blaze at Morris Metals scrapyard in Doncaster
Firefighters have completed their investigation into a major blaze at Morris Metals scrapyard.
Residents were told to close their windows and motorists warned to avoid the area after the fire broke out last Friday evening at the site on Balby Carr Bank in Doncaster.
The flames were visible from several miles away, and nine fire engines and around 45 firefighters were at the site at the height of the blaze, said South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
There was a fire service presence on the site for most of the weekend, with the last firefighters leaving at around midday on Sunday.
Today a spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the invesigation into the cause of the fire had now been completed.
He added that the cause had been logged as accidental.
It was the second fire on the site in the last year, with a blaze previously breaking out in April 2021.