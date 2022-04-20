Fire crews spend four hours tackling huge blaze seen from all over Doncaster

A huge plume of smoke drifted across town from the huge fire which was reported in the Lakeside area yesterday afternoon.
Crews from three separate stations tackled the blaze after receiving the call from members of the public at around 4.30pm.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said flames had broken out in a field near to Potteric Carr Nature Reserve and the East Coast Main Line railway line.
Residents spotted seeing the flames and smoke from as far afield as Sprotbrough and Rossington, Bentley and Wheatley with initial reports suggesting the fire was near to Doncaster Rovers’ Eco Power Stadium and the Lakeside Village shopping outlet.
A spokesman said: “Three fire crews attended from Doncaster, Adwick and Maltby and the incident has been logged as accidental.
“Crews came away at 8:41pm.”