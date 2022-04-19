Huge blaze rages in Doncaster as plume of smoke spotted from across town

Initial reports suggested a blaze had broken out near to Doncaster Rovers’ Eco Power Stadium and the Lakeside Village shopping centre.
However, fresh photos coming in from the incident suggest the fire may have broken out in a woodland area near to the Potteric Carr nature reserve.
One resident, who took this picture from his home overlooking the Lakeside Marina, said the blaze appeared to be on a piece of woodland near to the East Coast Main Line.
Others have reported smoke drifting across the Rossington area while others have said the blaze is near to the iPort rail depot.
We have contacted both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for details of this afternoon’s incident and will bring you further details as they come in.