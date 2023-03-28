News you can trust since 1925
Round-up: Here are the Free Press top stories of the day

Here are the Free Press top stories of the day.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 28th Mar 2023, 17:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 17:40 BST

It’s been a busy one.

The most read stories have related to the traffic chaos in and around the M180 and M18 as bridge repair works have been carried out.

This has led to miles of tailbacks and hours of delays.

Here's what's been in the news today
Traffic bulletin: Drivers facing severe delays on M18 and M180 in South Yorkshir...

Traffic bulletin: Damaged bridge joint to be repaired overnight as M18 and M180 severe delays continue through peak times

We have also brought you our monthly round up of the most wanted men in the county – Picture gallery - these are the 17 most WANTED men in South Yorkshire

And then finally one for all you celeb spotters, with this piece about a visit to Doncaster by these famous faces – The day Kanye West, Jay Z and Kim Kardashian flew into Doncaster - and wanted to escape as quicky as possible

