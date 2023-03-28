News you can trust since 1925
Traffic bulletin: Drivers facing severe delays on M18 and M180 in South Yorkshire due to damaged bridge joint

Drivers in South Yorkshire are strongly advised to plan their journeys and prepare for severe delays on the M18 and M180.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:06 BST

Two lanes of the M180 westbound are closed between junction 2 and the M18 and drivers are facing delays of up to two hours and congestion of seven miles.

Lanes one and two are also closed on the M18 interchange due to a damaged bridge joint which was discovered yesterday (Monday).

These closures will remain in place throughout today and into tomorrow. Work is being carried out to find the safest solution to the damaged bridge joint, but there is no estimation as to what time the repair will be carried out.

There are seven mile tailbacks
Drivers in the area are being strongly advised to find an alternative route and plan their journeys differently.

To keep up to date with the latest information follow @HighwaysYORKS on Twitter or visit the website at, www.nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/ 

