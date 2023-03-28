Traffic bulletin: Drivers facing severe delays on M18 and M180 in South Yorkshire due to damaged bridge joint

Two lanes of the M180 westbound are closed between junction 2 and the M18 and drivers are facing delays of up to two hours and congestion of seven miles.

Lanes one and two are also closed on the M18 interchange due to a damaged bridge joint which was discovered yesterday (Monday).

These closures will remain in place throughout today and into tomorrow. Work is being carried out to find the safest solution to the damaged bridge joint, but there is no estimation as to what time the repair will be carried out.

There are seven mile tailbacks

Drivers in the area are being strongly advised to find an alternative route and plan their journeys differently.