These people are currently wanted by the police.
If you recognise anyone in the images, please contact South Yorkshire Police.
Please note the information and pictures contained here have been supplied by South Yorkshire Police.
1. Jamie Bermingham
Detectives in Doncaster are urging the public to share any information which might help them locate wanted man Jamie Bermingham.
Bermingham, 40, is wanted in connection with Class A drugs offences.
The offences are reported to have taken place between 30 March and 28 May.
Bermingham has links with the Edlington area and is described as being slim with brown receding hair.
If you have any information about where he is, or might be staying, please contact police.
You can call 101 quoting crime reference 14/82088/21. Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111. Photo: .
2. John Eric Wells
Officers in South Yorkshire Police's Major Crime team are asking for your help to find wanted man John Eric Wells.
Wells is also believed to go by the names Howard Walmsley and Howard Hemmings.
The 61-year-old, who is originally from South Yorkshire, is wanted in connection with three high value romance frauds, during which three victims lost money totalling more than £400,000.
The offences are reported to have taken place from September 2014 onwards. The victims lived in locations across the UK including Doncaster, Sussex and London.
Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Wells recently, or has information which may help officers with their enquiries. It is possible Wells is currently living outside the UK.
If you see him, or you have any information which may help, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting investigation number A54532/17. Photo: SYP
3. Mohammed Anwaar
Detectives are asking for help to trace Mohammed Anwaar, who is wanted for failing to appear at court, charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, two counts of money laundering, possession of cannabis and possession of a firearm.
Call 999 straight away if he is spotted. Photo: SYP
4. Klevis Xhelaj
Police officers in Sheffield are appealing for your help to trace wanted man, Klevis Xhelaj.
The 28-year-old is wanted in connection with stalking and harassment offences between 11 June and 20 September this year.
Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and are now asking for the public’s help to try and locate him.
He is described as being of stocky build, with dark brown hair, stubble, tattoos on his chest and an Albanian accent. He is believed to be in Doncaster but has links to Dagenham, Croyden, London and Sheffield.
Have you seen him? If you can assist with enquiries, please report any information by using live chat through our website or calling 101. The investigation number 571 of 11 June. Photo: SYP