Traffic bulletin: Damaged bridge joint to be repaired overnight as M18 and M180 severe delays continue through peak times
Two lanes of the M180 westbound are closed between junction 2 and the M18 and drivers are facing delays of up to one hour and congestion of four miles.
Lanes one and two are also closed on the M18 interchange due to a damaged bridge joint which was discovered Monday.
These closures will remain in place during peak time.
Drivers in the area are strongly advised to find an alternative route and plan their journeys.
To keep up to date follow @HighwaysYORKS on Twitter or www.nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/