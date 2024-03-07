Tories accused of hypocrisy over George Galloway visit after Lee Anderson's Doncaster speech

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Conservative councillors have called for the visit to be cancelled over “concerns for safety.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the local party said: “For many the recent by-election in Rochdale was a good example of how political campaigning can be a force for bad not good. Division between communities is not what politicians of any party should be creating.

George Galloway has announced a visit to Doncaster.

“We feel that this invitation should be withdrawn to protect Doncaster’s reputation.”

But Mr Galloway has not been invited by local Labour officials and is understood to have arranged the visit to the parade through Dunscroft and Hatfield under his own steam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Anderson, who claimed he was ambushed by a “hostile left wing mob” outside Doncaster’s Regent Hotel, was mocked after he was filmed offering free food to a small group of protesters outside the hotel in South Parade.

Just days later, the politician – dubbed 30p Lee by critics over previous comments about food banks - was suspended by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for remarks about London mayor Sadiq Khan which were deemed Islamophobic.

In response to Mr Galloway’s visit and the reaction by local Tories, one critic said: “But welcome 30p Lee with open arms??? Yeah OK.”

Another said: “Let me know when George arrives so I can shake his hand. Only MP in parliament speaking out against the slaughter of women, children and babies in Gaza.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another posted: “Smacks of double standards when you’re more than happy to have 30p Lee and Suella Braverman in town. Hypocrisy at its finest.”

An organiser of Saturday’s march said: “We did not "invite"George he doesn't need an invite to go anywhere he chooses – it really rattles them this democracy thing.”

“Personally I’d vote for George over any of the current Doncaster and national MPs,” posted another. “Seems a few politicians are rattled by Mr Galloway.”

Another wrote: “Tories just hate being reminded of the Miners’ Strike, let alone getting beaten in a by-election.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 40th anniversary Miners’ Strike march will take gather at the Broadway Hotel in Dunscroft at 11.30am on Saturday, seting off at 1:30pm, with speeches to take place afterwards at the Pit Club.