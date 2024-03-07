Tories accused of hypocrisy over George Galloway visit after Lee Anderson's Doncaster speech
and live on Freeview channel 276
Workers Party of Great Britain leader Mr Galloway caused political shockwaves last week when he returned to Parliament after winning the Rochdale by-election – and has announced that he plans to visit Doncaster this weekend for a march marking the 40th anniversary of the Miners Strike which will be led by former NUM leader Arthur Scargill.
Conservative councillors have called for the visit to be cancelled over “concerns for safety.”
In a statement, the local party said: “For many the recent by-election in Rochdale was a good example of how political campaigning can be a force for bad not good. Division between communities is not what politicians of any party should be creating.
“We feel that this invitation should be withdrawn to protect Doncaster’s reputation.”
But Mr Galloway has not been invited by local Labour officials and is understood to have arranged the visit to the parade through Dunscroft and Hatfield under his own steam.
The party’s announcement has also been called “double standards” and “hypocrisy” after a recent visit to Doncaster by former deputy party chairman Lee Anderson and an upcoming engagement featuring sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman.
Mr Anderson, who claimed he was ambushed by a “hostile left wing mob” outside Doncaster’s Regent Hotel, was mocked after he was filmed offering free food to a small group of protesters outside the hotel in South Parade.
Just days later, the politician – dubbed 30p Lee by critics over previous comments about food banks - was suspended by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for remarks about London mayor Sadiq Khan which were deemed Islamophobic.
In response to Mr Galloway’s visit and the reaction by local Tories, one critic said: “But welcome 30p Lee with open arms??? Yeah OK.”
Another said: “Let me know when George arrives so I can shake his hand. Only MP in parliament speaking out against the slaughter of women, children and babies in Gaza.”
Another posted: “Smacks of double standards when you’re more than happy to have 30p Lee and Suella Braverman in town. Hypocrisy at its finest.”
An organiser of Saturday’s march said: “We did not "invite"George he doesn't need an invite to go anywhere he chooses – it really rattles them this democracy thing.”
“Personally I’d vote for George over any of the current Doncaster and national MPs,” posted another. “Seems a few politicians are rattled by Mr Galloway.”
Another wrote: “Tories just hate being reminded of the Miners’ Strike, let alone getting beaten in a by-election.”
The 40th anniversary Miners’ Strike march will take gather at the Broadway Hotel in Dunscroft at 11.30am on Saturday, seting off at 1:30pm, with speeches to take place afterwards at the Pit Club.
It will be led by veteran trade unionist Arthur Scargill, 86, whose NUM took on Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative Government during the bitter 1984-85 conflict.