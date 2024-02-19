Controversial Tory "30p" Lee Anderson mocked after offering "hostile mob" free food in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The party’s former deputy chairman, who recently quit the role in a row over immigrant flights to Rwanda, was at the Regent Hotel in Doncaster city centre on Saturday night at a £25 a ticket event hosted by Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher.

But Mr Anderson, dubbed “30p Lee” by his critics over his comments where he said that there was not a “massive need” for food banks in the UK and suggested that meals could be cooked for 30p a day, claimed he was ambushed by a “mob” of “left wing activists” as he arrived at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing a photo of a handful of people outside the hotel on South Parade, under the heading “peace offering” he wrote: “I visited Doncaster to speak at the Don Valley Conservative Association when I was met outside by a hostile mob of left wing activists.

Controversial Tory MP offered free food to a "hostile mob of left wing activists" as a "peace offering" outside a Doncaster hotel. (Photo: Facebook/Lee Anderson).

“I tried to diffuse the situation by offering them free food as they stood in the rain.

“More abuse was hurled but at least I tried.

“They refused my offer of kindness.”

But his comments were met with scorn and one told him: “I can now see why you changed your mind when people sniggered at you if you believe that is a hostile mob.”

Another wrote: “Yes, just look how hostile they look with their hands in their pockets leaning away from you against a fence. Quite clearly they're preparing to physically attack and tear you limb from limb. You're so edgy and brave going and confronting them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another posted: “Oooo, that’s ah hostile mob if ever I’ve seen one - grow up man.”

The visit was organised by Don Valley MP Mr Fletcher who said: “I am delighted that my friend and colleague is coming to Doncaster.

"Lee Anderson is a superb speaker and is well known for his straight talking. I’m looking forward to this.”

But some rushed to support Mr Anderson.

One wrote: “I am from Doncaster and I am ashamed of these people.”

Another added: “You are a gentleman. At least you tried without retalitaing in the same vein.”