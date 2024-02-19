News you can trust since 1925
Controversial Tory "30p" Lee Anderson mocked after offering "hostile mob" free food in Doncaster

Controversial Conservative politician Lee Anderson has been mocked – after he offered free food to a “hostile mob” outside a Doncaster hotel as a “peace offering.”
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:44 GMT
The party’s former deputy chairman, who recently quit the role in a row over immigrant flights to Rwanda, was at the Regent Hotel in Doncaster city centre on Saturday night at a £25 a ticket event hosted by Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher.

But Mr Anderson, dubbed “30p Lee” by his critics over his comments where he said that there was not a “massive need” for food banks in the UK and suggested that meals could be cooked for 30p a day, claimed he was ambushed by a “mob” of “left wing activists” as he arrived at the event.

Sharing a photo of a handful of people outside the hotel on South Parade, under the heading “peace offering” he wrote: “I visited Doncaster to speak at the Don Valley Conservative Association when I was met outside by a hostile mob of left wing activists.

Controversial Tory MP offered free food to a "hostile mob of left wing activists" as a "peace offering" outside a Doncaster hotel. (Photo: Facebook/Lee Anderson).Controversial Tory MP offered free food to a "hostile mob of left wing activists" as a "peace offering" outside a Doncaster hotel. (Photo: Facebook/Lee Anderson).
Controversial Tory MP offered free food to a "hostile mob of left wing activists" as a "peace offering" outside a Doncaster hotel. (Photo: Facebook/Lee Anderson).

“I tried to diffuse the situation by offering them free food as they stood in the rain.

“More abuse was hurled but at least I tried.

“They refused my offer of kindness.”

But his comments were met with scorn and one told him: “I can now see why you changed your mind when people sniggered at you if you believe that is a hostile mob.”

Another wrote: “Yes, just look how hostile they look with their hands in their pockets leaning away from you against a fence. Quite clearly they're preparing to physically attack and tear you limb from limb. You're so edgy and brave going and confronting them.”

Another posted: “Oooo, that’s ah hostile mob if ever I’ve seen one - grow up man.”

The visit was organised by Don Valley MP Mr Fletcher who said: “I am delighted that my friend and colleague is coming to Doncaster.

"Lee Anderson is a superb speaker and is well known for his straight talking. I’m looking forward to this.”

But some rushed to support Mr Anderson.

One wrote: “I am from Doncaster and I am ashamed of these people.”

Another added: “You are a gentleman. At least you tried without retalitaing in the same vein.”

“Well done for being respecful and showing kindness,” added another.

