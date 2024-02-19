Sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman invited to Doncaster by Tory MP Nick Fletcher

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The controversial Conservative politician, who was booted out of office in November by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following a row about bias in the police on how officers handled street demonstrations, is expected to address local party members later this year.

Her visit comes after an engagement on Saturday night where former deputy party chairman Lee Anderson spoke at a £25 ticket event at the city centre’s Regent Hotel.

Mr Anderson was mocked after offering free food to protesters gathered outside the hotel, claiming he had been ambushed by a “hostile mob."

Suella Braverman has been invited to Doncaster by Tory MP Nick Fletcher.

Full details of Mrs Braverman’s visit have yet to be revealed, but Mr Fletcher said: “Superb speech by Lee Anderson explaining his political journey from working as a coal miner down the pit to becoming a Conservative MP.

"Small protest outside in the rain. Lee took them some food but they weren’t hungry it seems.

"We have Suella Braverman coming next to Doncaster.”

Mr Fletcher, the Conservative MP for Don Valley, has also invited the Prime Minister to visit Doncaster.

Mr Sunak told the House of Commons in an exchange earlier this year he will visit the city “when his diary allows.”

Last Novermber, Mrs Braverman was sacked following an article for The Times newspaper where she accused the Metropolitan Police of bias in the policing of protests.

Mrs Braverman was accused of undermining the police with her claim that aggressive right-wing protesters were "rightly met with a stern response", while "pro-Palestinian mobs" were "largely ignored", ahead of pro-Palestinian marches in central London.

She was elected as an MP in 2015 and quickly made a name for herself for her views on the EU, immigration, and law and order.

A fervent supporter of Brexit, following Boris Johnson's resignation as prime minister, Mrs Braverman was the first to announce she was running to replace him.

She was installed as home secretary by eventual winner Liz Truss, but was forced to resign within the space of a few weeks after admitting to sharing confidential documents.