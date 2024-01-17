Rishi Sunak pledges to visit Doncaster "as soon as diary allows" after Nick Fletcher invite
Despite being one of 60 Tory MPs to rebel against the PM in last night’s Rwanda bill vote, Don Valley’s Nick Fletcher used Prime Minister Questions to invite him on a tour of the city.
Mr Fletcher told the Commons: “Today I was unsure whether to raise a national issue such as the desperate need for a Minister for Men or a local issue such as Doncaster’s need for a new hospital or Edlington for a new leisure centre.
"But I thought the best thing I could do is ask the Prime Minister to come and have a tour of Doncaster and while I’m showing him around my home town, I can press the need for a Minister for Men, I can show him the site for a new hopsital and I can introduce him to the people of Edlington so he can discuss their new leisure centre.
“So will the Prime Minister accept my invitation?”
In response, Mr Sunak told him: “Thanks to my honourable friend for his fantastic campaigning on behalf of his constituents, Doncaster City Council has received more than £80 million pounds in levelling up funding to support its regeneration projects and most recently Doncaster has been awarded £20 million in our long term plan for towns over the next ten years which I know he is working very hard to make sure its prioritised for local people.
"I would be delighted to discuss those projects and his other ideas when I come and visit him as soon as my diary allows.”
Following the exchange, Mr Fletcher posted on social media: “There is an old saying that if you don't ask, you don’t get. I asked and we got.
"I’m looking forward to the Prime Minister coming to Doncaster.
"It will give me the opportunity to show him around and make the case as strongly as I can as to why we need a new hospital.”
Mr Sunak visited Doncaster in the summer to deliver a speech to Conservative MPs at Doncaster Racecourse.