Rishi Sunak pledges to visit Doncaster "as soon as diary allows" after Nick Fletcher invite

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to visit Doncaster “as soon as his diary allows” after being invited by a city Conservative MP.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite being one of 60 Tory MPs to rebel against the PM in last night’s Rwanda bill vote, Don Valley’s Nick Fletcher used Prime Minister Questions to invite him on a tour of the city.

Mr Fletcher told the Commons: “Today I was unsure whether to raise a national issue such as the desperate need for a Minister for Men or a local issue such as Doncaster’s need for a new hospital or Edlington for a new leisure centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But I thought the best thing I could do is ask the Prime Minister to come and have a tour of Doncaster and while I’m showing him around my home town, I can press the need for a Minister for Men, I can show him the site for a new hopsital and I can introduce him to the people of Edlington so he can discuss their new leisure centre.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to have a tour of Doncaster.

“So will the Prime Minister accept my invitation?”

In response, Mr Sunak told him: “Thanks to my honourable friend for his fantastic campaigning on behalf of his constituents, Doncaster City Council has received more than £80 million pounds in levelling up funding to support its regeneration projects and most recently Doncaster has been awarded £20 million in our long term plan for towns over the next ten years which I know he is working very hard to make sure its prioritised for local people.

"I would be delighted to discuss those projects and his other ideas when I come and visit him as soon as my diary allows.”

Following the exchange, Mr Fletcher posted on social media: “There is an old saying that if you don't ask, you don’t get. I asked and we got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m looking forward to the Prime Minister coming to Doncaster.

"It will give me the opportunity to show him around and make the case as strongly as I can as to why we need a new hospital.”