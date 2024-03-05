George Galloway to join Arthur Scargill at Doncaster Miners' Strike anniversary march

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Galloway, who swept to victory in last week’s Rochdale by-election, will attend the march through Hatfield and Dunscroft on Sunday with a contingent from the Workers’ Party of Great Britain.

The march will meet at the Broadway Hotel in Dunscroft at 11.30am with a parade led by a band leaving at 1.30pm for the former Hatfield Colliery.

It will be followed by speeches at The Pit Club, with Mr Scargill, 86, expected to address supporters at around 4.15pm.

