George Galloway to join Arthur Scargill at Doncaster Miners' Strike anniversary march

Newly elected and outspoken MP George Galloway will join veteran trade unionist Arthur Scargill at an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike in Doncaster this weekend.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Mar 2024, 12:05 GMT
Mr Galloway, who swept to victory in last week’s Rochdale by-election, will attend the march through Hatfield and Dunscroft on Sunday with a contingent from the Workers’ Party of Great Britain.

The march will meet at the Broadway Hotel in Dunscroft at 11.30am with a parade led by a band leaving at 1.30pm for the former Hatfield Colliery.

It will be followed by speeches at The Pit Club, with Mr Scargill, 86, expected to address supporters at around 4.15pm.

Outspoken MP George Galloway will team up with Arthur Scargill for a parade in Doncaster this weekend.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the bitter 1984-85 conflict which pitted Mr Scargill’s National Union of Mineworkers against Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government and saw police and pickets in a series of violent clashes as miners fought to stop a series of pit closures.

