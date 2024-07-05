The Doncaster family connections of new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer
The politician, who now has the keys to 10 Downing Street, has strong family connections with our city and has been a regular visitor here over the years, not only for family occasions but also trips to Doncaster Racecourse.
Sir Keir’s wife Victoria comes from Doncaster and his late mother in law Barbara lived in the town before her death in February 2020.
The same year, he returned to Doncaster to make a key speech outside the city’s then unfinished Danum Gallery, Library and Museum on Chequer Road.
Arriving accomanied by Doncaster’s mayor Ros Jones, he opened his speech outlining his Doncaster connections, in front of the facade of what was once the Doncaster Girls High School.
He said: “I’m delighted that we’re here in Doncaster. My wife’s mum was born and grew up here – just next to the racecourse. We’re regulars here. Visiting family friends but also to go to the Leger.”
He married Victoria in 2007 – and during the election campaign, he shared a photo of his wedding day as he spoke about his background.
He wrote: “My mum was a nurse in the NHS. And when she became ill, the NHS went from her livelihood to her lifeline.
"You might have heard me say that before, you might not have – but that experience shaped me profoundly.
"I spent so much time in hospital with my mum growing up, in intensive care and high dependency units.
"I treasured the care she received from our NHS and the kindness the staff showed her, and I know she did too.
"But I also saw the value of an NHS that’s there for people when they need it.
"After 14 years of the Tories, that is not the case anymore. Waiting lists are still rising.
"Patients who desperately need treatment can’t afford that. Our NHS can’t afford that.
"That is why cutting NHS waiting times is one of my first steps for change in government.
"My first step will deliver an extra 40,000 appointments a week on evenings and weekends, paid for by cracking down on tax dodgers.”
