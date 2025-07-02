Plans to turn a residential home to a care home for three children in Doncaster have been given the go-ahead.

The application from care provider Safe Haven was discussed during the recent meeting of the City of Doncaster Council planning committee on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Planning permission was granted for the home at 84 Sargeson Road, Armthorpe, after a period of questioning and debate.

The panel of councillors heard from two local residents, Thomas Nelson and Adam Kimber, who made a number of points in objection to the planning application.

Both expressed concerns that the four bedroom home would no longer be for family residence, which they claimed did not make sense during the nation’s housing crisis.

They also shared concerns that the care home would increase criminality in the area, something South Yorkshire Police had suggested would not be the case in the application report.

It led to an intense questioning from the panel of councillors on the committee, as they asked Mr Nelson and Mr Kimber to justify the claim.

Both men gave a number of reasons as to why they held that belief, including that the plans detail security measures which are to be installed in the home.

Councillor Steve Cox asked the pair where in Armthorpe they’d suggest the care home should go and was told, as an example, there was an old commercial unit locally, which used to be a home, that could be an option.

Cllr Neil Wood highlighted to Mr Nelson and Mr Kimber that South Yorkshire Police said the area did not deal with heightened anti-social behaviour and asked: “How can you contradict the police?”

In response, they were told they saw the crime as residents and local people did not report it to the police as “they don’t do anything”.

There was an awkward moment when new Reform UK councillor Steven Plater asked both Mr Nelson and Mr Kimber to speculate where in the UK the children would come from.

It prompted the committee chair, Cllr Majid Khan, to step in – informing Cllr Plater the pair were local residents and not responsible for the children which could be placed into the care home.

Cllr Plater then returned to Mr Nelson and Mr Kimber and asked them to speculate if the children that would be placed in the home would have been convicted of crimes.

Cllr Khan again interrupted, reminded Cllr Plater the question may be better directed elsewhere.

Following a period of debate, the panel voted to grant planning permission for the change of use.

According to the report prepared by council officers ahead of the meeting, the existing dwelling is a “large 4-bedroom detached property with off road car parking”, intended to have a maximum of three children living on a permanent basis.

The application doesn’t propose any changes to the outside of the building. The main change internally is to use a downstairs living room as an additional staff bedroom.

It says the site would be registered with Ofsted, the regulator for children’s care facilities.

Any children living at the site would be given 24/7 care and support by staff, who would work two or three days in a row before changing over.

Two full-time staff and two part-time staff would work at the site in shifts, meaning it was unlikely all four would be at the site for extended periods simultaneously.

Safe Haven described itself in the application as caring for “children between the ages 8-17 years old” and “place a strong emphasis in providing a nurturing and warm environment, whilst delivering the highest quality care”.