People give their views as Doncaster Council is set to change it’s name following city status

The borough was awarded city status back in May alongside Milton Keynes, Colchester, Dunfermline, Wrexham, Bangor in Northern Ireland, Douglas on the Isle of Man and Stanley on the Falkland Islands.

Residents are being asked to tell the council what it should be called. The options are: City of Doncaster Council and Doncaster City Council.

Doncaster is still officially recognised as a town and will be granted its status formally on November 1 when Her Majesty’s Crown Office will send documents and an official scroll recognising the new status.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council staff at the launch of the city campaign last year.

People have until August 29 to make their choice and the decision will be formally declared at a meeting of the full council on September 8.

The council put the news out on social media and people have been responding with their opinions on what it should be.

Former councillor Kevin Rodgers, said: “I’m pretty sure City of Doncaster creates a somewhat fishy abbreviation. DCC all the way #noCoDdlingforDonny.”

But John Beverley said: “City of Doncaster. I’m afraid that Doncaster City sounds like a third division football club.”

How the new names could look

Zoe Robinson posted: “City of Doncaster! … Having said that, Doncaster City Council sounds better.”

David Bates posted: “Doncaster City Council DCC. But a fresh, younger, fun, interesting logo (discover the spirit, Newcastle City Council style) is needed. New era, new style.”

Carol Lee added: “I like City of Doncaster as the name for Doncaster itself but I think the council should be called Doncaster City Council, as it sounds better.”

David Ridge posted: “City of Doncaster’ just has that touch of gravitas worthy of our city.”

A council spokesman said: “What’s in a name? Well for Doncaster it’s a pretty big choice and we need your help.

“As you may have heard, we achieved city status as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations … but now we need to choose how we are to be known.

“So we’re asking the residents of Doncaster a very simple question, which do you prefer? We want a name for the whole of Doncaster.”