A care provider has been given permission to convert a residential dwelling in Doncaster to a children’s care home, providing it houses only two children instead of three as planned.

The plans would see 21 Saxon Avenue, Hatfield, be altered and become a registered children’s care home.

Originally, the application sought to provide accommodation for three children in the care system.

However, Councillor Bob Anderson voiced concerns over plans to convert the garage into an office/bedroom space.

The property on Saxon Avenue in Hatfield in the planning application. | City of Doncaster Council planning portal

Mike Wren, the applicant, spoke to the committee in support of his application. He said if the panel decided to require only two children could be housed in the property, he would be happy to accommodate it.

He said: “I believe every child has the right to have a good home and not be stigmatized.

“We will be looking to place local kids [in the home] predominantly. We will be looking to employ local people.

“All I can say really is we will do our best. These kids should be given a chance and not judged.”

The garage conversion plans would have seen the space converted into a single room with bedroom and office facilities for use by care staff.

Children housed in the property would each have one of the bedrooms on the first floor.

Cllr Anderson said he would prefer it if the office and staff bedroom were separate, but as this was not a guaranteed part of the application, he moved they grant planning permission on the condition two children live on the site.

It would mean one of the bedrooms initially planned for a child would be for staff.

Planning permission was granted with a majority of seven-to-three. Cllrs Alexander Jones, Vicky Lawson and Chris Kidger voted against granting planning permission.

Cllr Jones, the committee vice-chair, made his first spoken contribution to the committee since his election as he questioned why the parish had “voted overwhelmingly against” the proposal.

His question prompted confusion amongst officers, who told him Hatfield Town Council had not voted, nor left any comment, on the application.

Following discussion, it transpired Cllr Jones had misread the application cover sheet – mistakenly interpreting the 15 third-party representations in opposition to the plans, and the one representation in support, as votes in a town council meeting.

Jones, Lawson and Kidger also voted against Bob Anderson’s amendment to reduce the number of children to be accommodated in the property.

As a result of the planning permission, the home will be occupied by two children between the ages of 7-17, with a maximum of two care staff and one manager working at the property at any one time.

Care staff at the home would provide 24/7 care and support to the children living there.