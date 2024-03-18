Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner latest high-profile politician to visit Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
The politician was in the city to support local campaigners and candidates ahead of the forthcoming General Election, meeting up with Lee Pitcher, who is contesting the Don Valley constituency for the party.
She also met up with outgoing Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard at the event, organised by the Doncaster North branch of the Labour Party.
Her visit is the latest in a series of engagements by high-profile politicians in recent weeks.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a surprise visit to Edlington and Maltby earlier this month after an invite by Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher.
Former Conservative party deputy chairman Lee Anderson, who recently left the party to join Reform UK, also visited, along with Workers Party of Great Britain leader George Galloway who attended a miners’ parade and Reform UK leader Richard Tice for the party’s conference.