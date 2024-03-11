'Great day in Doncaster,' says George Galloway after joining Arthur Scargill on march
The Workers’ Party of Great Britain leader, recently elected as the MP for Rochdale and former National Union of Mineworkers’ figurehead were spotted chatting at Saturday’s event which saw hundreds of ex-miners and their families march from The Broadway pub to the former Hatfield Colliery site.
Describing Mr Scargill as "the hero of the working class,” Mr Galloway added: “A great day in Doncaster with Arthur Scargill, the leader of the miners.”
Brass and pipe bands joined the march which marked the 40th anniversary of the 1984-85 industrial dispute which pitted Mr Scargill’s NUM against Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative Government.
The year-long conflict, which ended in victory for the Government, saw a series of pitched battles between police and thousands of striking miners.