'Great day in Doncaster,' says George Galloway after joining Arthur Scargill on march

The Workers’ Party of Great Britain leader, recently elected as the MP for Rochdale and former National Union of Mineworkers’ figurehead were spotted chatting at Saturday’s event which saw hundreds of ex-miners and their families march from The Broadway pub to the former Hatfield Colliery site.

Describing Mr Scargill as "the hero of the working class,” Mr Galloway added: “A great day in Doncaster with Arthur Scargill, the leader of the miners.”

George Galloway and Arthur Scargill attended a 40th anniversary parade to mark the Miners' Strike in Doncaster. (Photo: George Galloway).

Brass and pipe bands joined the march which marked the 40th anniversary of the 1984-85 industrial dispute which pitted Mr Scargill’s NUM against Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative Government.