Miners' Strike 40th anniversary: Hundreds join Arthur Scargill on Doncaster parade

The former National Union of Mineworkers’ leader, dubbed King Arthur by his supporters for his part in the biter 1984-85 Miners’ Strike which pitted the union against Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative Government, led the parade through Dunscroft to Hatfield Colliery on Saturday.

Hundreds of banner carrying and flag waving former miners joined the march which saw 86-year-old Mr Scargill joined by Armthorpe Elmfield brass band, Doncaster and District and East Yorkshire Pipe Band and controversial and newly elected Workers Party of Great Britain MP George Galloway.

Starting from The Broadway Hotel, the parade passed the former Hatfield Colliery headgear before finishing at the Hatfield Pit Club where Mr Scargill delivered a passionate speech to supporters four decades on from the conflict which saw fierce clashes between police and striking miners.

Marchers held a minute’s silence outside the pit, which finally closed in 2015, to remember those who lost their lives in mining accident as well as those who died during the strike, which began on March 6 1984 and ended a year later in defeat for the miners.

In an hour-long speech, Mr Scargill revisited the key events of the strike, including the infamous Battle of Orgreave, which saw miners and police clash in a huge pitched battle in the summer of 1984.

Photos: James Hardisty

1 . Miners' Strike 40th anniversary parade in Doncaster Arthur Scargill was given a heroes' welcome in Doncaster. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Miners' Strike 40th anniversary parade in Doncaster Miners gathered outside the former Hatfield Colliery. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Miners' Strike 40th anniversary parade in Doncaster Controversial MP George Galloway was among those in attendance. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Miners' Strike 40th anniversary parade in Doncaster Hundreds of ex miners turned out for the parade. Photo: National World Photo Sales