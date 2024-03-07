Prime Minister Rishi Sunak drops into Edlington during trip to Doncaster
Mr Sunak was in Edlington after earlier visiting Maltby after being invited to the city by Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher earlier this year.
No details of Mr Sunak’s trip were announced to the media ahead of the visit due to what Mr Fletcher described as “security issues.”
Following the visit, in which Mr Sunak dropped in at Edlington’s Helping Hands Community Centre, Mr Fletcher said: “What a great day for our town, our city.
"On the map yet again.
"Thank you for electing me. Your voice is now being heard at the highest level of Government.
"Something that has not happened for decades.”
Mr Fletcher said that during the visit, he discussed proposals to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport, plans for a new leisure centre for Edlington and his on going campaign for a Minister for Men.
Earlier this year, the PM said he would visit the city “as soon as his diary allowed” after an invite the Tory MP.
This morning, Labour’s Jake Richards, who is fighting the Rother Valley seat at the next General Election revealed Mr Sunak’s visit to South Yorkshire in a Facebook post.
He wrote: “Rishi Sunak is jetting into Maltby today for a flying visit.
“Yesterday, the government confirmed the cost of living was increasing, taxes were going up, NHS waiting lists are at record levels, and immigration remain out of control.
“Maltby deserves better than this Tory government.”
Earlier, Mr Fletcher shared a brief video on his Facebook page, telling viewers: “Just landed at King’s Cross, its going to be an exciting day folks, watch this space.”
Mr Fletcher used Prime Minister Questions in January to invite him on a tour of the city.
Mr Fletcher told the Commons: “Today I was unsure whether to raise a national issue such as the desperate need for a Minister for Men or a local issue such as Doncaster’s need for a new hospital or Edlington for a new leisure centre.
"But I thought the best thing I could do is ask the Prime Minister to come and have a tour of Doncaster and while I’m showing him around my home town, I can press the need for a Minister for Men, I can show him the site for a new hopsital and I can introduce him to the people of Edlington so he can discuss their new leisure centre.
“So will the Prime Minister accept my invitation?”
In response, Mr Sunak told him: "I would be delighted to discuss those projects and his other ideas when I come and visit him as soon as my diary allows.”
Following the exchange, Mr Fletcher posted on social media: “There is an old saying that if you don't ask, you don’t get. I asked and we got.
"I’m looking forward to the Prime Minister coming to Doncaster.
"It will give me the opportunity to show him around and make the case as strongly as I can as to why we need a new hospital.”