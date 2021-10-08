Plans for shops, restaurants, hotels, 'central plaza and high street' near Doncaster Sheffield Airport to go before councillors

Plans for the new development near Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The project led by Peel L&P Investments and named GatewayEast Central Plaza, will be located just west of the main airport terminal off Great Yorkshire Way in Auckley.

The proposed development site covers 30.92 acres and could include four restaurants, a pub, coffee shop, three hotels and potentially a mix of shops, apartments and/or offices.

Applicants Peel say the development will provide 1,162 full-time jobs and result in an increase in Gross Value Added (GVA) of £249 million per year.

The proposed site of the Doncaster Sheffield Airport Plaza development

Bosses say the development will add airport amenities such as hotels and other facilities to compete with regional rivals such as Manchester and Leeds/Bradford airports.

The planned development has prompted 23 formal objections from residents on a wider range of issues such as the scale of the proposal, associated traffic noise, additional vehicular movements and the impact upon drainage in the area.

Others questioned the need for additional hotel accommodation, impact on schools and parking problems associated with the airport

Auckley Parish Council have raised no objections to the principle of development, but said they have concerns the drainage of the area is ‘not adequate’ and a serious update of the drainage, soakaways and river is required before a development of this size is undertaken.

Doncaster Council planning officer Mark Sewell said: “The Plaza would also carry out the function of meeting the needs of airport passengers and staff.

“The submitted information demonstrates that there is a clear lack of landside facilities to meet the needs of existing passengers and workers, which puts DSA at a disadvantage to other regional airports which have a greater offer of facilities, including multiple hotel options, office space, retail and food provision.

“The information looks at the hotel offers of the closest competing regional airports at Leeds Bradford, East Midlands, Manchester, and Newcastle, and clearly demonstrates that proportionally based on forecast increases in passenger numbers, DSA has a clear under provision of hotel accommodation which the Plaza facilities will address.”

The principle of development is shown to be entirely in accordance with the provisions of the newly adopted Local Plan.

“The proposed mix and quantum of uses are consistent with the provisions of relevant policies, whilst it has been demonstrated that the proposed town centre uses can be delivered without causing harm to or undermining existing centres or future planned investment.”

Councillors will set to grant, defer or reject the proposal at a meeting at Civic Office on Tuesday, October 12.

