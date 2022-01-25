More than 5,000 missed bin collections in Doncaster

Bin collection

But new figures show less than two dozen resulted in actual complaints to the council and provider SUEZ.

Data from a Freedom of Information request reveals that 2,347 black bin collections were missed, 2,034 blue bins and 1,148 green garden waste bins weren’t collected during April 2020 to March 2021. This totaled 5,529 incidents.

But the number of formal complaints made less than one per cent of the number of missed bin collections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council received a total of 22 complaints relating to missed bins for 2020-2021 and complaints are investigated, dealt with and responded to formally by the council in a timeframe,

Of those complaints received seven were dismissed, three were partially upheld and 12 were upheld.

DMBC defended the figures and said the number represented less than 0.01 per cent of the 15 million collections each year.

Comparing the rest of South Yorkshire, Doncaster fared better than Barnsley with 8,267 and Rotherham with 6,401 missed bin collections.Sheffield, with a population nearly twice the size as Doncaster, recorded more than 11,000 missed bin collections during the same time period.

Councillor Mark Houlbrook, cabinet member for waste services, said: “Doncaster Council and our waste partners, SUEZ make more than 15 million bin collections per year in Doncaster. Of these, 99.9% of collections are successfully completed on time.

“Any collections that are missed are resolved as soon as possible with staff working hard to ensure they return to collect them whilst still delivering their usual rounds.

“Residents can help by leaving relevant bins and containers by the kerbside by 7am on their collection day.