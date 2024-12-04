Conservative mayoral candidate attacks "woke nonsense" in footballer rainbow flag row

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Dec 2024, 15:15 BST
A former Doncaster Conservative MP bidding to become the city’s mayor has said he will not spend money on “woke nonsense” after wading into a row about a footballer’s rainbow armband.

Crystal Palace club captain Marc Guehi has been told no formal action will be taken against him after he wrote “Jesus Loves You” on a rainbow armband and was reminded by the Football Association about relgious messaging on his kit after writing “I Love Jesus” on his armband for a game against Newcastle United.

The rainbow armbands are being worn as part of the Premier League's LGBTQ+ inclusion initiative in association with the charity Stonewall. Team captains are encouraged but not required to wear one.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A committed and practising Christian, former Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, who is bidding to replace Ros Jones as Doncaster’s mayor after losing seat to Labour’s Lee Pitcher at July’s General Election has spoken out on the row.

Doncaster Conservative mayoral candidate Nick Fletcher says he will no spend money on "woke nonsense" if he is elected mayor.placeholder image
Doncaster Conservative mayoral candidate Nick Fletcher says he will no spend money on "woke nonsense" if he is elected mayor.

He said: “Guehi is right – this is a Christian country built on Christian values.

"These divisive flags and symbols, along with diversity, equality and inclusion nonsense, are starving this country of the air we breathe.

"If we want symbols of real inclusion, I’ll give you two: the cross and our Union flag.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Guehi wrote, “Jesus loves you.” He does, he loves us all, and the Union flag unites us all regardless of religion, skin colour and sexuality.

“As Mayor of Doncaster I will ensure our council tax is spent for the community and not on woke nonsense.”

Related topics:DoncasterCrystal PalaceJesusFootball AssociationMayor
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice