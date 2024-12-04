Conservative mayoral candidate attacks "woke nonsense" in footballer rainbow flag row
Crystal Palace club captain Marc Guehi has been told no formal action will be taken against him after he wrote “Jesus Loves You” on a rainbow armband and was reminded by the Football Association about relgious messaging on his kit after writing “I Love Jesus” on his armband for a game against Newcastle United.
The rainbow armbands are being worn as part of the Premier League's LGBTQ+ inclusion initiative in association with the charity Stonewall. Team captains are encouraged but not required to wear one.
A committed and practising Christian, former Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, who is bidding to replace Ros Jones as Doncaster’s mayor after losing seat to Labour’s Lee Pitcher at July’s General Election has spoken out on the row.
He said: “Guehi is right – this is a Christian country built on Christian values.
"These divisive flags and symbols, along with diversity, equality and inclusion nonsense, are starving this country of the air we breathe.
"If we want symbols of real inclusion, I’ll give you two: the cross and our Union flag.
"Guehi wrote, “Jesus loves you.” He does, he loves us all, and the Union flag unites us all regardless of religion, skin colour and sexuality.
“As Mayor of Doncaster I will ensure our council tax is spent for the community and not on woke nonsense.”