Police probe third fatal road accident in just nine days in Doncaster
Police in Doncaster are probing the third fatal road collision in just nine days in the town.
An investigation has been launched after a pedestrian died after he was in collision with a car on Fordstead Lane last Friday morning.
The victim, who has been named locally as Darren Blakeley, died after he was in collision with a black Vauxhall Astra.
His death follows those of David Kerry, 42, who died after a road traffic collision on Balby Road on November 11 and the death of mum of two Sarah Sands who died on Barnsley Road in the early hours of last Saturday morning.
In addition, police are also probing three separate accidents on Bawtry Road in the space of three days last week while a man also suffered serious injuries following a collision in Duke Street in Doncaster town centre on Friday.
South Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for information for the three fatal collisions as well as the incidents on Bawtry Road.
Mr Blakeley, a pedestrian, was involved in a collision on Fordstead Lane at the junction with Almholme Lane at about 11.10am on Friday.
The 23-year-old driver of the Astra was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the legal limit for drugs and has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.
If anybody witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage of a black Vauxhall Astra travelling in the area from Barnby Dun towards Arksey shortly before 11.10am, please call 101 and quote incident number 320 of 19 November.
Alternatively, information can be passed over anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Mrs Sands died following a collision with a van near to Ridgewood School on Barnsley Road at around 3.30am on November 13.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 133 of 13 November 2021.
Mr Kerry died when he was in collision with a blue Mercedes on Balby Road at around 7.30pm on November 11
The incident number is 897 of 10 November and any information can be sent through via 101 or live chat.
A cyclist suffered serious head injuries on Bawtry Road following a collision at 5pm last Monday. Call 101, quoting incident number 640 of 15 November with information.