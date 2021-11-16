Cyclist in hospital with serious head injuries after major Doncaster road closure

Bawtry Road was closed until after midnight as police and paramedics attended the man in his 30s.

Eyewitnesses reported emergency services at the scene throughout the night, with the air ambulance landing nearby.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the collision to come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police sealed off Bawtry Road for more than six hours.

South Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Team are seeking withnesses to the incident which took place at around 5pm.

A spokesman said: “It is reported that a white Toyota C-HR was in a collision with a cyclist on the southbound carriageway of the A638 Bawtry Road just before the junction with Cantley Lane.

"Yorkshire Ambulance Service, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance were all also in attendance.

“The cyclist, a man aged in his 30s, was transported to hospital with a serious head injury. The road was closed for a few hours while investigations continued.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

A/PS Martyn Micklethwaite of South Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group, the officer leading the investigation, said: "We need to paint as clear a picture as we can about what happened in the run-up to the collision.

"If anyone was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or has dash cam footage which saw the incident, we’d love to hear from you."

The road was closed between Gliwice Way, near to The Dome and Cantley Lights, with huge traffic jams building up in the area and buses diverted as police and paramedics tended to the man.

Numerous witnesses reported seeing a casualty at the side of the road and the air ambulance is understood to have landed near to The Dome but it is not known if it was used to transport the man to hospital.

Anyone with information which could assist enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 640 of 15 November.