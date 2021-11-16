Police re-open major Doncaster road following serious incident as fresh updates expected

Bawtry Road was closed between Cantley Lights and The Dome as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police have yet to release details of why the road was shut but there are unconfirmed reports of a casualty being treated by paramedics.

Eyewitnesses reported heavy police activity throughout much of the night while the air ambulance landed at the scene.

Police have re-opened Bawtry Road following a serious incident.

South Yorkshire Police are expected to issue further updates this morning.

The road re-opened shortly after midnight.

A police spokesman said: “Officers can confirm that Bawtry Road, Doncaster, has now re-opened after the earlier police incident.

“Thank you to everyone that followed our message to please stay away from the area while emergency services worked at the scene. It is greatly appreciated.”