"RIP my beautiful angel:" Mum's emotional tribute to daughter killed in Doncaster crash

The victim of a fatal road traffic accident in Doncaster has been named locally as Sarah Sands.

Sarah Sands died in the early hours of Saturday morning after she was in collision with a van on Barnsley Road near to Ridgewood School in Scawsby.

Grieving family and friends have been paying tribute to Sarah who became the second person to die in a fatal road accident on Doncaster’s roads in the space of four days.

And her mum Derry Miller paid an emotional tribute, saying: “I love you with all my heart.”

Earlier, her heartbroken sister Katy paid tribute, writing on social media: "I love you Sarah, I love you so much. Sisters for life.”

Mrs Miller wrote: “To my daughter who has gone too soon, I love you with all my heart – RIP my beautiful angel.”

Police have yet to officially confirm the name of the victim but she has been named locally.

Police were called to the A635 shortly before 3.30am on Saturday following reports that a van had collided with a woman near to Ridgewood School.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours yesterday morning as forensic teams carried out investigations at the scene.

It is the second fatal accident in Doncaster in four days, following the death of David Kerry, 42, on Balby Road on Wednesday night.

Witnesses to the incident are now being sought.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called at around 3.22am following reports of a road traffic collision on Barnsley Road, Scawsby.

“On arrival, officers discovered a pedestrian had been in collision with a van.

“The pedestrian, a 33 year-old woman, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

"They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.”

If you can help, please call 101, or use our online reporting portal, quoting incident number 133 of 13 November 2021.

Dashcam footage can be sent through to [email protected]