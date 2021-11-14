"I love you so much:" Sister's heartbreaking tribute to woman killed in Doncaster road smash

Police have yet to confirm the name of the victim of the collision in Barnsley Road, Scawsby in the early hours of Saturday morning but she has been named locally as Sarah Sands, who was 33.

And her grieving sister Katy last night paid a touching tribute, sharing photos and saying hearing of her sister’s death was ‘the worst news ever.’

She wrote: “Words can't describe how I am feeling right now, how my poor mum, dad, sisters and brothers and everyone else in our family is.

The woman who died in Barnsley Road has been named locally as Sarah Sands. (Photo: Facebook).

"To wake up this morning to be told the worst news ever. I can't belive it – my mind has totally been blown away.

"I can put on photos and write this but still won't make anything any easier.

“Heart’s breaking.

"I love you Sarah, I love you so much.

"I hope John is taking good care of you.up there. Never going to see you again or heare your laugh and see that beautiful smile. Sisters for life.”

Police were called to the A635 shortly before 3.30am on Saturday following reports that a van had collided with a woman near to Ridgewood School.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours yesterday morning as forensic teams carried out investigations at the scene.

It is the second fatal accident in Doncaster in four days, following the death of David Kerry, 42, on Balby Road on Wednesday night.

Witnesses to the incident are now being sought.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called at around 3.22am following reports of a road traffic collision on Barnsley Road, Scawsby.

“On arrival, officers discovered a pedestrian had been in collision with a van.

“The pedestrian, a 33 year-old woman, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Her family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

"They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.”

If you can help, please call 101, or use our online reporting portal, quoting incident number 133 of 13 November 2021.

Dashcam footage can be sent through to [email protected]