Woman dies after being hit by van in middle of night on Doncaster road
Police have confirmed that a woman has died after she was hit by a van on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads in the middle of the night.
The woman, 33, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident in Scawsby shortly before 3.30am this morning.
Witnesses to the incident are now being sought as South Yorkshire Police launch their second investigation into a fatal road accident in just four days.
On Wednesday, a 42-year-old man named as David Kerry died after he was in collision with a Mercedes on Balby Road.
A spokesman said: “Emergency services were called at around 3.22am following reports of a road traffic collision on Barnsley Road, Scawsby.
“On arrival, officers discovered a pedestrian had been in collision with a van.
“The pedestrian, a 33 year-old woman, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"Her family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.
“Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.
"They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.”
If you can help, please call 101, or use our online reporting portal, quoting incident number 133 of 13 November 2021.
Dashcam footage can be sent through to [email protected]
The road was sealed off for more than seven hours near to Ridgewood School with residents reporting a number of police vehicles and ambulances at the scene near to a pedestrian crossing close to the junction with Emley Drive.