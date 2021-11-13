Major Doncaster road closed in both directions outside school following serious incident

The A635 is closed in Scawsby outside Ridgewood School, according to reports.

According to eyewitnesses, a number of police, fire engines and ambulances are at the scene.

The AA said: “Road closed due to accident on A635 Barnsley Road both ways from Ridgewood School to Rosedale Road. The road has been closed since Saturday morning.”

The closure was first reported just after 5am.