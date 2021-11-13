Major Doncaster road closed in both directions outside school following serious incident
A major Doncaster road has been closed in both directions this morning following reports of a serious incident.
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 5:45 am
The A635 is closed in Scawsby outside Ridgewood School, according to reports.
According to eyewitnesses, a number of police, fire engines and ambulances are at the scene.
The AA said: “Road closed due to accident on A635 Barnsley Road both ways from Ridgewood School to Rosedale Road. The road has been closed since Saturday morning.”
The closure was first reported just after 5am.
We have asked police for details.