Third road accident in three days on same stretch of major Doncaster route
A third road accident has been reported on the same stretch of road in Doncaster in three days.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 11:32 am
Reports are coming in of a collision on Bawtry Road in Bessacarr this morning.
It comes after an incident on Monday night when a cyclist suffered serious head injuries and an incident yesterday where another cyclist was also reported to have been in collision with a vehicle.
Eyewitnesses have reported a number of ambulances and heavy traffic building up in the area.
We have contacted police for information.