Young Doncaster dancers' show raises whopping £5,000 for charity
The Rhythm of the Night! spectacular was performed by local dance groups and schools with Group X, Legacy Dance, KT Danz Studioz and The M.A Performing Arts coming together for the music and dance spectacular.
They impressed the audience with dances from hit films and shows such as Barbie, Moulin Rouge and Hamilton to name a few.
The show was put together by Simply the Best Charity Events, a Doncaster based team headed up by Louise Spencer Saunders to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The original team involved Louise, Becky Helliwell, Lizzie Graham, Jenny Copper and Sharon Callow who all came together in 2012 to host a special event in memory of their inspirational dance teacher Pat Pye.
Miss Pye was a well-known and much loved person in the dance community for three decades – and she sadly passed away with cancer in 1998.
Since the show began, an incredible £35,000 has been raised for charities, mainly Macmillan Cancer Support.
Louise added: “It’s an honour to put this show together in memory of Miss Pye.
"It’s incredible how former dancers join forces with other dance schools to reunite and put on a spectacular performance all for charity.
"People really do dig deep for Macmillan as it’s a charity which supports us locally in Doncaster. I’d like to say a huge thanks to everyone who’s involved in the show, we couldn’t do it without them.”
