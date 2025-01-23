Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire Wildlife Park has announced it will not open tomorrow (Friday, January 24) as Storm Éowyn hits the UK bringing with it 50mph winds across Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to social media the Branton tourist attraction announced the closure and apologised to those who were hoping to visit.

A spokesman said: “We are sorry to announce that we will be closed tomorrow as wind speeds of up to 50mph are expected across Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Have tickets? Please email [email protected] with your booking reference number and preferred date for rebooking and a member of our team will get back to you as soon as possible!

Yorkshire Wildlife Park closing as 50mph winds expected in Doncaster.

“We apologise for the disruption to your plans but the safety of our visitors, staff, and animals is our absolute priority. Our dedicated animal team will continue to keep a close eye on all of our animals during these adverse weather conditions.”

Yorkshire Hive, including Evolution Experience Restaurant, Wilds Café Bistro, Uproar Play Barn and the independent retail outlets will be open as usual.