Video: Champions Doncaster Rovers pictured partying hard in Ibiza

Jubilant Doncaster Rovers players are determined to keep the party going after becoming League Two champions – as this clip of the squad partying hard on their well-earned holiday shows.

Players have jetted out to Ibiza following last week’s celebrations at securing promotion to League One – and it seems the booze is still flowing!

Footages shows the delighted players singing and dancing in the sunshine, chanting “champions” as other holidaymakers look on.

It is the latest in a long line of celebrations for Grant McCann’s squad in recent weeks.

The party got under way when Rovers secured a vital 2-1 win over Yorkshire rivals Bradford City to ensure they were going up, with players pictured mingling with supporters in city centre pubs following the match – with fan favourite Billy Sharp filmed crowdsurfing.