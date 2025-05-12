Video: Champions Doncaster Rovers pictured partying hard in Ibiza

By Darren Burke
Published 12th May 2025, 09:55 BST
Jubilant Doncaster Rovers players are determined to keep the party going after becoming League Two champions – as this clip of the squad partying hard on their well-earned holiday shows.

Players have jetted out to Ibiza following last week’s celebrations at securing promotion to League One – and it seems the booze is still flowing!

Footages shows the delighted players singing and dancing in the sunshine, chanting “champions” as other holidaymakers look on.

It is the latest in a long line of celebrations for Grant McCann’s squad in recent weeks.

Jubilant Doncaster Rovers players have been partying hard on holiday.placeholder image
Jubilant Doncaster Rovers players have been partying hard on holiday.

The party got under way when Rovers secured a vital 2-1 win over Yorkshire rivals Bradford City to ensure they were going up, with players pictured mingling with supporters in city centre pubs following the match – with fan favourite Billy Sharp filmed crowdsurfing.

More partying came after last weekend’s 2-1 win over Notts County, there was a promotion celebration at the Eco Power Stadium and an open top bus tour is also planned.

