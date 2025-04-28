Watch: Crowdsurfing, songs and the Sal: How Doncaster Rovers players and fans celebrated promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a day and a night that will live long in the memory – as jubilant Doncaster Rovers players and supporters celebrated the club’s promotion to League One with a boozy city centre pub crawl.

More than 12,000 fans packed into the Eco Power Stadium for Saturday’s thrilling 2-1 win over Yorkshire rivals Bradford City to ensure Grant McCann’s side are going up with a game to spare.

There were jubilant scenes on the pitch after the final whistle, as fans flocked onto the field to celebrate with their heroes.

But it was afterwards that the party really got started, with players and fans alike heading to the city centre to celebrate the momentous events.

Billy Sharp leads the celebrations of Doncaster Rovers' promotion party in Mint bar in the city centre.

Players – led by club legend Billy Sharp – toured the city’s bars and pubs throughout Saturday evening, joining in chants with overjoyed supporters.

And 39-year old Sharp was even filmed crowdsurfing – sailing over the head of supporters at The Salutation – the club’s spirtitual home since a viral phone call to Radio Sheffield from a disgruntled supporter helped put the pub and the club on the map.

Back in February 2024, fan Paul, rang into the station’s Praise or Grumble show and became a viral hit after wrapping up his call with the immortal line: "I'm going to the Sal for a pint."

Supporters joined in the party at the South Parade pub, hoisting the striker – who scored Rovers’ second goal in the thrilling win – over their heads while chanting his name.

But the party didn’t stop there.

Later in the evening, players were also pictured celebrating with fans in the Hall Cross, Mint Bar and O’Donegans.

And it was in Mint in Lazarus Court where Sharp once again led the celebrations, bursting into song and joining in chants as the party continued long into the evening.

The party is set to continue for some time yet, with Rovers still in pole position in the title race to become League Two champions.

The final game next Saturday sees Rovers visit Notts County – where they could lift the title.