Rovers fans gathered to see the League Two trophy being paraded and meet players and staff as part of the club's title celebration event.Rovers fans gathered to see the League Two trophy being paraded and meet players and staff as part of the club's title celebration event.
Rovers fans gathered to see the League Two trophy being paraded and meet players and staff as part of the club's title celebration event.

See who you know amongst these fans celebrating promotion at the Doncaster Rovers Champions Celebration event

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 7th May 2025, 12:05 BST
Delighted fans gathered at the Eco-Power stadium yesterday evening to celebrate the club’s title victory,

The Champions Celebration event saw players and staff meet the fans, sign autographs and show off the League Two trophy.

Photographer Howard Roe was one of those in attendance, capturing these pictures of the fans who watched on from the James Coppinger West Stand.

Take a look and see who you know.

You can get plenty more coverage of the historic title win here.

Rovers fans gathered to see the League Two trophy being paraded and meet players and staff as part of the club's title celebration event.

1. Champions Celebration

Rovers fans gathered to see the League Two trophy being paraded and meet players and staff as part of the club's title celebration event. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Rovers fans gathered to see the League Two trophy being paraded and meet players and staff as part of the club's title celebration event.

2. Champions Celebration

Rovers fans gathered to see the League Two trophy being paraded and meet players and staff as part of the club's title celebration event. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Rovers fans gathered to see the League Two trophy being paraded and meet players and staff as part of the club's title celebration event.

3. Champions Celebration

Rovers fans gathered to see the League Two trophy being paraded and meet players and staff as part of the club's title celebration event. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Rovers fans gathered to see the League Two trophy being paraded and meet players and staff as part of the club's title celebration event.

4. Champions Celebration

Rovers fans gathered to see the League Two trophy being paraded and meet players and staff as part of the club's title celebration event. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:League Two
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice