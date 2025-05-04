Doncaster Rovers: When will open top bus tour to celebrate League Two title take place?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers players and supporters are basking in the glory of the club being crowned champions of League Two – and next up for the victorious squad will be an open top bus tour and civic reception.

But it will be a while before fans can join their heroes in celebrating the club’s rise to League One.

Grant McCann’s side wrapped up the title with a comfortable 2-1 win at Notts County yesterday afternoon, in front of hundreds of supporters lucky enough to get a ticket.

Back in Doncaster, pubs and bars were packed with supporters cheering on the action.

A civic reception and open top bus tour is being planned for Doncaster Rovers. (Photo: Doncaster Rovers).

And newly-elected Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has promised a party to remember.

Mayor Jones, elected for a historic fourth term in Thursday’s Doncaster mayoral contest, shared details of her plans to mark Rovers’ promotion.

She said: “Congratulations Doncaster Rovers Football Club!

“Not only promoted but champions of the fourth tier for their fourth time in their history.

“84 points and their first league title since 2013.

“Civic reception and open top bus tour will be extra special, watch this space for details - but it will be in June/July as a lot of players will be on holiday in May.”

Previous open top bus tours have seen Rovers’ squad travel from the Eco Power Stadium along a route into the city centre, before arriving at the Mansion House in the High Street to be greeting before thousands of cheering fans before making an appearance on the building’s balcony, clutching their silverware.