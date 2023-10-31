Video and photos: Is this super spooky Halloween house Doncaster's scariest?

If you go down to this house in Doncaster this Halloween, you most certainly will be in for a super-spooky surprise.

And that’s because the property in Anfield Road, Cantley might just be spookiest in the whole of Doncaster on the scariest night of the year.

Owner Rico Natale has spent the last few weeks digging ‘graves’ and adorning the property with scary clowns, spiders, skeletons, cobwebs, boarded up windows and a host of other spine-tingling surprises.

The display is raising money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and is one of many houses across Doncaster which have been decked out for Halloween.

The garden even has dead 'bodies' as part of the display.

