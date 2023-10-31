News you can trust since 1925
Video and photos: Is this super spooky Halloween house Doncaster's scariest?

If you go down to this house in Doncaster this Halloween, you most certainly will be in for a super-spooky surprise.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:01 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:16 GMT
And that’s because the property in Anfield Road, Cantley might just be spookiest in the whole of Doncaster on the scariest night of the year.

Owner Rico Natale has spent the last few weeks digging ‘graves’ and adorning the property with scary clowns, spiders, skeletons, cobwebs, boarded up windows and a host of other spine-tingling surprises.

The display is raising money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and is one of many houses across Doncaster which have been decked out for Halloween.

The garden even has dead 'bodies' as part of the display.The garden even has dead 'bodies' as part of the display.
Check out the work of Craig Pitman at his skeleton and pumpkin decked house in Adwick HERE while Cantley mum Joanne Hudson has gone for a Stranger Things vibe with her creation, which you can see HERE

And if you are looking for something to do, here’s a guide to Halloween events in Doncaster.

