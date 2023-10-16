Doncaster mum planning to make her Halloween house even scarier than her Stranger Things decorating
Joanne Hudson who lives on Green Boulevard in Cantley last year saw a picture of her house decorated with a Stranger Things theme on social media gain a bit of attention with over 300 likes on the local community Facebook page.
She stood outside all night giving out hot drinks to parents and baked all day to give the kids extra treats and glow sticks.This year her theme is haunted mansion, her garden has become a graveyard with huge spider webs, her 12ft tree decorated in candle lights and purple fairy lights.
She has created the lord and lady from the haunted mansion who are 7ft tall, and again this year will have warm drinks for parents and juice for the children, lots of treats and just a bit of extra Halloween fun.