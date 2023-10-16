News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster mum planning to make her Halloween house even scarier than her Stranger Things decorating

Decorating has started at a Doncaster house to make it the spookiest in the city for Halloween.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:47 BST
Joanne Hudson who lives on Green Boulevard in Cantley last year saw a picture of her house decorated with a Stranger Things theme on social media gain a bit of attention with over 300 likes on the local community Facebook page.

She stood outside all night giving out hot drinks to parents and baked all day to give the kids extra treats and glow sticks.This year her theme is haunted mansion, her garden has become a graveyard with huge spider webs, her 12ft tree decorated in candle lights and purple fairy lights.

She has created the lord and lady from the haunted mansion who are 7ft tall, and again this year will have warm drinks for parents and juice for the children, lots of treats and just a bit of extra Halloween fun.

Last year's Stranger Things themed decorations.Last year's Stranger Things themed decorations.
Daughter in law Mia Skill told the Free Press: “Word hasn’t really gone around for her this year and I would love for her to have the same excitement she did last year seeing how many children do love Halloween and appreciate the extra effort she went too.”

