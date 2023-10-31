Halloween: Your guide to spooky things to do in in Doncaster today
If you are looking for Halloween plans for you and your gremlins, there's lots happening across Doncaster today to get your monster mash on!
Here’s a run down of some of the events happening in the city today
Mexborough Family Hub Halloween Party from 4pm
Spooking, dancing and games at Thorne Arts Network from 4:30pm
Fancy Dress Party at Canal Tavern, Thorne
Spooky Party at Stainforth Youth Club from 6pm
Halloween Party at Northgate Community Centre from 6:30pm
Light Party at Doncaster Baptist Church from 6pm
Halloween Spooktacular – entertainment, arts and crafts, scary scavenger hunt and much more, Shackleton Road Clay Lane, 5pm – 8pm.
