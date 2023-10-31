It is the ghostliest, ghastliest night of the year – and there are lots of spooky goings on in Doncaster this Halloween.

If you are looking for Halloween plans for you and your gremlins, there's lots happening across Doncaster today to get your monster mash on!

Here’s a run down of some of the events happening in the city today

Mexborough Family Hub Halloween Party from 4pm

Spooking, dancing and games at Thorne Arts Network from 4:30pm

Fancy Dress Party at Canal Tavern, Thorne

Spooky Party at Stainforth Youth Club from 6pm

Halloween Party at Northgate Community Centre from 6:30pm

Light Party at Doncaster Baptist Church from 6pm

Halloween Spooktacular – entertainment, arts and crafts, scary scavenger hunt and much more, Shackleton Road Clay Lane, 5pm – 8pm.