Is this skeleton-clad home the best decorated Halloween house in Doncaster?

Halloween will soon be upon us once more – and that means homes all over Doncaster will be getting decked up in spooky decorations.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 11:11 BST
And we’ve already got an early contender for the city's best dressed Halloween house which has been decked out with pumpkins and a string of skeletons.

Craig Pitman spent most of the day doing up his house in St Lawrence Court, Adwick – and we think you’ll agree, the results are pretty impressive.

The windows have been boarded up and the front of the property has a number of spooky skeletons scaling the walls.

The house is decked out in pumpkins and skeletons.
There’s also an array of light-up inflatable pumpkins, a giant spider’s web, complete with a huge eight-legged creepy crawlie and lights decking out the bushes in front of the house.

He said: “I’m hoping to be best Halloween house this year. It took me most of the day, I’ve always tried to better it every year

“This year’s additions are the boarded up windows and the skeletons.”

