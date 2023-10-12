Is this skeleton-clad home the best decorated Halloween house in Doncaster?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And we’ve already got an early contender for the city's best dressed Halloween house which has been decked out with pumpkins and a string of skeletons.

Craig Pitman spent most of the day doing up his house in St Lawrence Court, Adwick – and we think you’ll agree, the results are pretty impressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The windows have been boarded up and the front of the property has a number of spooky skeletons scaling the walls.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The house is decked out in pumpkins and skeletons.

There’s also an array of light-up inflatable pumpkins, a giant spider’s web, complete with a huge eight-legged creepy crawlie and lights decking out the bushes in front of the house.

He said: “I’m hoping to be best Halloween house this year. It took me most of the day, I’ve always tried to better it every year