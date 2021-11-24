Two re-appointments to NHS trust board

Justin Shannahan and Dawn Leese have been re-appointed by the Council of Governors at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) until 30 November 2024.

Justin joined the Trust board in November 2016 and re-appointed in 2018. He previously worked for over 20 years in a number of roles at Rolls-Royce, including Divisional Director of Finance. He currently chairs the Trust’s Audit Committee and is a member of the Finance, Performance and Informatics Committee and the Charitable Funds Committee.

Dawn was also initially appointed in 2016 and re-appointed in 2018. A former Director of Nursing and Quality at Leicester City Clinical Commissioning Group, Dawn currently chairs the Quality Committee and is a member of the People and Organisational Development Committee and the Mental Health Legislation Committee. In October 2021 Dawn became the Senior Independent Director (SID).

Trust Chair Alan Lockwood said: “I am pleased that Justin and Dawn wanted to continue with their roles and delighted with their reappointments. They are valued members of the Trust board and I look forward to working with them for a further term.”