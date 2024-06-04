Tributes paid to "caring, kind and happy" Doncaster 21-year-old as funeral is held

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emotional tributes have been paid to a “caring, kind, happy and intelligent” Doncaster 21-year-old at his funeral.

Isaac Teal died last month, with mourners gathering for his funeral and wake in Doncaster yesterday.

A spokesman for Rossington Hall, which hosted the celebration for Isaac’s life, said: “Today we said goodbye to one of our own , Isaac Teal.

"Isaac was only 21 years old . He was one of the politest people we have ever known and an absolute pleasure to work with . We were honoured to hold his life celebration event today as he had requested . Rest In Peace Isaac, your RH family will always remember you.”

His former school, Worksop College also paid tribute, posting: “It is with broken hearts that we inform you of the passing of recent leaver Isaac Teal.

"Isaac was a proud member of Shirley House between 2018 - 2020 and immersed himself in to both school and house life. Our love and deepest sympathy goes to Isaac's family and to all his friends and staff who cared so deeply for him.”

The funeral took place at St Nicholas' Church, Bawtry followed by burial at Tithe Green Burial Ground.

A GoFundMe page for Isaac, which you can donate to HERE has already raised more than £6,000 for his grieving family.

Fundraising organiser Charlotte Balme said: “To all that knew him, Isaac was a caring, kind, happy and intelligent man, with a bright future ahead of him.

"Isaac was a very special person, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and a great friend to many that knew him. He will forever be deeply missed by us all.

"Given this sudden loss, on behalf of the family, we would like to raise money towards the funeral costs, to give Isaac the send off he deserves.

"Anything left of this will be donated to Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Services supported by Weston Park Cancer Charity of which was one of Isaac’s wishes.